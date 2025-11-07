Trending topics:
NFL News: Browns confirm if Shedeur Sanders will be backup quarterback against Jets

Kevin Stefanski has made a key decision regarding Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. After a controversial inactive status, there’s a major update about the rookie ahead of the game against the Jets.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will be the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 against the New York Jets. After the rookie was inactive in the last game due to a back injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the long awaited return. “He will be the number two. Yes.”

Despite the Browns holding a 2-6 record with an offense that has looked ineffective at times, Stefanski announced that Dillon Gabriel will start trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the AFC North with a 5-3 record but face a tough schedule ahead. Trying to climb the division standings seems to be the only path to success for the Browns, as the wild card race is very tight.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns, but the rookie will serve as the backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel for the game against the Jets. This, however, opens the possibility that he could finally make his debut if Gabriel suffers an injury or struggles with his performance.

Is Shedeur Sanders playing for Browns against Jets?

Shedeur Sanders might play for the Browns against the Jets, as, unlike the game with the New England Patriots, he will now be listed as active. There was a lot of controversy surrounding his back injury two weeks ago and whether it was serious enough to keep him out, but that issue has now been resolved.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
