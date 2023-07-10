DeAndre Hopkins is waiting to receive an attractive offer to choose his next landing spot. While there are several teams interested in his services, it has been reported that one AFC team is highly unlikely to sign the free agent for the 2023 NFL season.

There’s no doubt that DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most interesting free agents available in the market. The wide receiver recently said that he won’t retire until he doesn’t get a +1,000-yard season, emphasizing his strong interest in playing this year.

According to reports, many teams have shown interest in signing the 31-year-old. However, an NFL insider has revealed that it is highly unlikely for Hopkins to join a specific AFC club.

Report: AFC team interested in Hopkins is highly unlikely to sign the wide receiver

Summer has arrived, and DeAndre Hopkins is running out of time. The wide receiver must choose his next team soon as clubs are already preparing for the 2023 season and finalizing their rosters.

For this reason, the clubs interested in signing Hopkins are already making moves to secure the receiver. The five-time Pro Bowler has received offers from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, but more are expected to come.

Unfortunately, it seems like the hopes of one of those clubs could end soon. According to ESPN’s NFL Insider Jake Trotter, the Cleveland Browns, AFC North squad, are highly unlikely to sign DeAndre Hopkins this summer due to the team’s salary cap.

After Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals, Deshaun Watson revealed that he had spoken with his former Texans teammate to explore the possibility of him signing with the club. However, the team’s front office would need to work a miracle for this move to happen.