The start of the 2023 NFL season was certainly not what the Kansas City Chiefs had anticipated. The team sorely missed Travis Kelce, and now they have received a significant update regarding the tight end’s injury and his availability for the upcoming weeks.

On Tuesday, Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. There were a lot of doubts about his availability for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but at the end he was unable to participate in it.

Kansas City truly felt the absence of their star tight end on the field. The Chiefs suffered a 21-20 loss in the season opener, and, naturally, the team is optimistic about Kelce’s swift return.

Report: Travis Kelce could be ready to play in Week 2 vs Jaguars

Everyone recognizes that Kelce is Patrick Mahomes‘ ideal on-field partner, and Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season served as clear evidence. The Chiefs’ unexpected home loss to the Lions was a result that took many fans by surprise.

Prior to the game, the Chiefs informed that Kelce wouldn’t play. However, they have now received a huge update about the tight end’s availability for the next week when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NBC, the Chiefs are optimistic about Kelce’s potential return for Week 2. It is crucial that he takes the weekend to rest, after which he could rejoin the team for practice in preparation to face the Jaguars.