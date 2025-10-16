George Pickens is doing a lot for his cause by posting extraordinary numbers with the Cowboys. That’s why, just a few months away from becoming a free agent, this was his response when asked if he would like to stay in Dallas. “I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool. The energy is great, but, like I’ve said, I always want to showcase my talents. Most definitely.”

As the weeks go by, that topic will gain more importance for him and for Jerry Jones, although the wide receiver assured that it doesn’t make him nervous. “I probably wouldn’t say all that because I’m definitely in the middle of the season. So, I’m not fully thinking about it (new contract). I kind of just want to keep going and see how far we can get in the season as far as playoffs and stuff like that. You want to keep improving for sure.”

Pickens was a rising star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but alleged personality issues and locker room conflicts led Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin to decide to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the player is silencing his critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will George Pickens get a contract extension from Cowboys?

Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are already considering the possibility of giving George Pickens a contract extension, but that now is not the right time to talk about it. Pickens himself responded when asked if he has discussed the matter with the controversial owner. “No, not much. We’ve kind of been in the lab and then focusing definitely on getting CeeDee back and a few guys too.”

Pickens also spoke about all the criticism he received in Pittsburgh for his personality and why things have changed in Dallas. “It wasn’t really hard to ignore because I knew who I was. I’m the person who’s everybody saying now. It’s just like a thing that you have to go through. Then, I always kind of knew that the people don’t know me. So, I never really cared. I think there’s better opportunity to show myself here (Dallas compared to Pittsburgh).”

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones gets real on Dak Prescott and Cowboys’ playoff chances after loss against Panthers

Now, on the verge of becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL, George mentioned that, although the money will be very attractive, it wouldn’t be the main reason for choosing his next destination. “Definitely winning. I feel like just because that’s been like my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. So, probably winning.”

Advertisement

Why did George Pickens leave Steelers?

George Pickens reportedly left the Pittsburgh Steelers due to character issues that were not well received by general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin. However, Pickens acknowledged that the Cowboys have given him a fresh opportunity to show who he really is, including, of course, his great talent as a wide receiver.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will make a trade to help Dak Prescott after loss against Panthers

“It’s definitely something that I wanted to showcase. I wouldn’t say like a total reason of like why I came here, but, it’s definitely something I wanted to showcase. I feel like people definitely can put stuff out there to kind of tarnish my image, but I always felt like I was having fun.”