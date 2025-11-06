Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones finally confirms he’s the one to blame for Cowboys’ terrible season

Jerry Jones had a rare moment when he publicly admitted his mistakes with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the owner is still not waving the white flag this season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are having another disappointing season with a 3-5-1 record. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones admitted that he is largely responsible for what is happening with the team.

“I don’t know where that feeling is. I’m pretty frustrated right now with how we got here. My decision making relative to the things that go on. The way we dial it up here. There’s no dodging looking in the mirror.”

During the 2025 season, the Cowboys’ defense has been a disaster after letting Micah Parsons go. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the offense had an impressive start, but over the last two weeks, they’ve gone cold.

Can the Cowboys make the playoffs?

Yes. The Cowboys can still make the playoffs, but they’ll need a miracle to pull it off. That’s why, after the loss to Arizona, Jerry Jones made big trades for linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The controversial owner said that these moves prove he has realized his past mistakes, but that he still hasn’t given up on the 2025 season, believing the Cowboys can still fight for the Super Bowl.

“I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me. I’ve made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite. I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn’t deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
