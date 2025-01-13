NFL News: John Harbaugh may have revealed Ravens' strategy for Divisional game against Bills

John Harbaugh executed the perfect game plan with the Baltimore Ravens, securing a 28-14 victory over the Steelers in a contest that was dominated in the first half by the home team with a solid strategy at home. Harbaugh could use the same type of game for the upcoming clash against Buffalo Bills.

In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh repeatedly praised the work of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, saying, “I feel like Todd did a great job, he called the game really well.” He highlighted the Ravens’ 299 rushing yards in the game.

Harbaugh mentioned that they moved away from some passing plays and opted to lean on their running backs, saying, “We had some things we didn’t get to, too, because we were running the ball so well.” He also praised other offensive coaches, saying,“I think they did a great job. Travis Switzer (run game coordinator), George Godsey (TEs), Willie Taggart (RBs) does a great job with that. They got those guys blocking out there on the perimeter; it’s just a team effort.”

When asked about why the first 24 plays of the game against the Steelers were rushing attempts, Harbaugh responded, “I can sit up here and tell you that 24 out of 32 plays was a plan… there’s a lot of people happy about that.” He clarified that the running game worked well this time, but noted that since 2000, the franchise has focused on running, defense, and special teams.

Derrick Henry #22 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after the win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Lamar Jackson Added Something Special

According to Harbaugh, Jackson brought something extra to the Ravens’ base running game, giving it a special flair. “He’s added a little flavor to that whole thing [running game], we’re throwing the ball well too.” During the game against the Steelers, Jackson completed 16 of 21 passes, and the team had 50 rushing attempts.

The Ravens Had a Signature Game Against the Steelers

In the postgame conference, Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to confirm that the game was a signature performance for the Ravens, showcasing the style of play they’ve been using and will continue to use. “We were able to control the edges for the run game… our tackles did a great job.” He praised the Steelers, saying they’re a strong, physical team, and for the Ravens, it was a good victory.