The Baltimore Ravens‘ Super Bowl aspirations came to a painful end in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, with Mark Andrews dropping a crucial pass from Lamar Jackson that could’ve changed the outcome of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Trailing 25-27 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens went for two points to try and tie the score before the Bills recovered possession. Jackson found Andrews in the end zone, but the tight end failing to hold on to the football sealed Baltimore’s fate.

After being in the eye of the storm for days, Andrews broke his silence on the dropped pass with a lengthy Instagram post where he explained how bad he felt since the playoff elimination.

The 29-year-old immediately received nothing but support from the Ravens community, including fans and teammates. One of the replies came from none other than his quarterback, who got his back with a simple but meaningful message.

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a second quarter touchdown with Lamar Jackson #8 against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Love you bro,” Jackson wrote in the comments section of Andrews’ post, showing he has no hard feelings about the Ravens’ final offensive play in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Andrews’ message after dropping crucial pass from Jackson in loss to Bills

It was certainly a forgettable day for Andrews, who before dropping the pass that would’ve tied the game, lost a fumble that halted a Ravens drive with the Bills leading by five points.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel,” Andrews wrote. “I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.

“I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it.“

Jackson defends Andrews, takes blame for Ravens’ playoff exit

Before his three-word comment on Andrews’ post, Jackson had already shown true leadership by refusing to throw the tight end or any of his teammates under the bus. Instead, the Ravens quarterback shouldered the blame for the playoff loss in Buffalo.

“It’s a team effort. He’s been busting his body,” Jackson said of Andrews during his postgame press conference after the loss to the Bills. “Making plays happen on that field for us, came up short. Like I’ve been saying all season every time we’ve been in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor … We’re a team. First half, I had two costly turnovers.”