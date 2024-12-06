NFL News: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys may lose key weapon ahead of MNF vs Joe Burrow's Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys must maintain a perfect record if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive for the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Mike McCarthy plans to bring out the best in his team to try to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day left some players injured or questionable, which is normal at this stage of the season when every game can be crucial for the future. The positive for the Cowboys is that they have a long week to regain their strength.

McCarthy is defining his future with the Cowboys, and the impact of extending a two-game winning streak could earn the Dallas franchise’s head coach a contract extension that expires at the end of the year. In that context, a key player in America’s Team offense may not be at AT&T Stadium against the Bengals.

The Cowboys’ key weapon who could miss the game against the Bengals.

The Dallas star who may be out against Joe Burrow’s Bengals is none other than wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a lethal weapon for McCarthy’s Cowboys this season. The 25-year-old missed Thursday’s practice with shoulder soreness contracted in last week’s win over the Giants. He is expected to play next Monday against Cincinnati, but his absence suggests that the former Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle will not be at full strength.

Which other players are in doubt for the game against the Bengals?

Thursday’s practice was also highlighted by the absences of tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle and knee injuries) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot injury). Right guard Zack Martin will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with ankle and shoulder strains, a significant loss for the Cowboys.

McCarthy knows the importance of the game against the Bengals and is playing his cards right. The Dallas head coach decided to rest wide receiver Brandin Cooks, corner Trevon Diggs, safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Eric Kendricks, corner Jourdan Lewis and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. All were limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

Burrow’s high performance for the Bengals

The reality of the Cincinnati franchise includes a team with a mediocre record on the season that has a potential MVP award winner in its roster. That’s the case with Burrow, who continues to perform at an elite level for the Bengals, who are 4-8 in the AFC North. The 27-year-old quarterback has accounted for 30 touchdowns, completed 302 passes and thrown for 3337 yards this season.

“I would say we have to change a lot of things this year. We weren’t good enough to win games. It starts with your division. You always want to win those games and we haven’t. So we’ve got to do a better job,” Burrow warned days ago after the Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.