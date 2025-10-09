Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a golden opportunity next Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns. A win would put them at a 4-1 record in an AFC North where the rest of their rivals are on the verge of collapse.

This week, the Bengals visit the Packers after trading for Joe Flacco and could drop to 2-4. Meanwhile, the Ravens without Lamar Jackson will face an uphill battle against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, which could leave them with a shocking 1-5 record.

In addition, the Steelers are coming off a bye week following their victory in Dublin over the Vikings, which could allow the roster to regain some very important pieces. Despite this optimism, everything points to Aaron Rodgers not having one of his star teammates available.

Who got injured with Steelers?

Jalen Ramsey got injured with the Steelers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings (hamstring) in Ireland and, according to the latest report, has not been able to participate in a single team practice ahead of the matchup with the Browns.

This means it is very unlikely that the defensive star will be available. The same goes for wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who also has not been able to practice with Pittsburgh due to his shoulder issues.

In the rest of the injury report, the good news is that linebacker Alex Highsmith, running back Jaylen Warren, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were full participants and are expected to be back for the game against Cleveland.