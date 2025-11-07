Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers began the toughest part of their schedule with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Now, their next challenge is a coast-to-coast trip to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

After not making any trades before the deadline to add a wide receiver, the big update for Aaron Rodgers could be wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who might be activated after being signed to the practice squad.

However, the bad news comes with injuries. The Steelers are depleted at the safety position to the point that they’ve had to move Jalen Ramsey in that spot. The latest report indicates that problems persist for the secondary as well as the offensive line.

Who is injured with Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that Isaac Seumalo will be out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to an official report from the team through Teresa Varley, there are several injuries on both sides of the ball.

“The team will be without receiver Scotty Miller for the third straight week, ruled out with a finger injury, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers, who will miss his second straight game with a quadricep injury. In addition, linebacker Cole Holcomb has been ruled out for his second straight game due to an illness. Guard Isaac Seumalo, who played against the Colts despite dealing with a pectoral injury, has also been ruled out.”

The Steelers have a 5-3 record and remain in first place in the AFC North. However, thanks to Lamar Jackson’s return, the Ravens are now just two games back, with an easier schedule and two matchups against Pittsburgh still to come.

