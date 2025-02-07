Fred Warner and George Kittle plan initiative to bring Myles Garrett to the 49ers’ defensive line

Fred Warner is well aware of how much the San Francisco 49ers’ defense struggled in 2024, and the team is in need of players to strengthen its defensive line. While Myles Garrett is not officially available, Warner has a small plan alongside George Kittle to bring him to the team to help boost the defense.

In an appearance on Up & Adams, Warner revealed that he and Kittle would be willing to take a salary cut so the 49ers could sign Garrett, saying, “Me and George (Kittle) can just give a little bit of our funds to Myles Garrett…” The linebacker also emphasized there’s always room for Garrett on the team, adding, “There’s always room for Garrett in the team…”

Though Kittle didn’t directly mention it, it was Warner who included him in the plan. It’s worth noting that Warner has a base salary of $17 million for the 2025 season, while Kittle is set to earn $14 million, which could be his final paycheck with the 49ers, as contract negotiations are expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…