In 2022, the New England Patriots had an 8-9 record failing to reach the playoffs. Bill Belichick’s team controlled their destiny in the last week of the regular season, but a loss against the Buffalo Bills on the road meant elimination.

Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season and it might be his last shot. That’s why the Patriots are giving him all the possible tools to compete in a very tough AFC East.

Nothing’s been the same for Bill Belichick after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Now, the Patriots made a massive move trying to boost their chances at redemption.

Matthew Judon gets the money he asked with Patriots

Matthew Judon had been absent during the first days of training camp with the Patriots. Though he said it was for physical reasons, the truth is the star linebacker wanted an upgrade for his contract because of his tremendous performances on the field. 28 sacks in the last two seasons.

That’s why, according to a report from Adam Schefter, Robert Kraft finally decided to restructure Judon’s agreement. In 2023, the defensive player salary will go up from $2 million to $14 million guaranteed. In fact, the incentives could give him $18 million.

Matthew Judon signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the New England Patriots in 2021 when he became the best free agent available after his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, even with the adjustment, that deal remains the same regarding the number of seasons left. So, it’s still valid until 2025.