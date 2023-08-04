In 2022, the Los Angeles Rams had a 5-12 record failing to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford only played nine games because of injuries and, by the end of the year, Sean McVay didn’t know his future as head coach of the team.

However, McVay announced he’ll stay understanding there’s a massive turnaround to be made in the franchise. Not everything is lost as the Rams still have an amazing core group of veteran stars around Stafford like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

The Rams have to make some moves considering they’re no favorites in the NFC West against the San Francisco 49ers and a dark horse like the Seahawks led by Geno Smith. Now, their hopes might be derailed by the latest injury of their star wide receiver.

Cooper Kupp out with the Rams due to injury

Cooper Kupp left Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and the star wide receiver could be out many weeks for the Rams. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding his status for the opener against the Seahawks on September 10.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, finally gave an update about the situation. “He’s day-to-day. He’ll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So, he is just going through the rehab process, but he’s day-to-day. He’ll be alright.”

The Rams just can’t afford to lose again their best offensive player on the roster. In 2022, Cooper Kupp missed the last eight games of the season because of a high ankle sprain and that derailed any hopes of a playoff run.

Even in this scenario, LaFleur guaranteed they won’t push his return when asked if Kupp will be ready for Week 1. “That’s a question for the medical people. I try to stay in my lane with that stuff when they tell us, ‘Hey, he’s ready, full go.’ Coop knows his body. He’s a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They’ll get it right when the time is right.”

Los Angeles need him in 2021 form when he led the NFL in catches, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. It’s important to remember they traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers so their depth chart has Demarcus Robinson, Lance McCutcheon and Xavier Smith.