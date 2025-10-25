Trending topics:
NFL News: Ravens confirm if Lamar Jackson will play against Bears in Week 8

The Ravens have announced whether Lamar Jackson will be ready for the crucial Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson was projected to return for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. However, the team has officially ruled out the quarterback, putting the season in jeopardy.

A few months ago, the Ravens were favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but a brutal schedule against rivals like the Bills, Lions, and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Jackson’s hamstring injury, has left them with a 1-5 record.

Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that Lamar will return for the game with the Dolphins. “The Ravens have now made it official: Lamar Jackson is out and they updated his status on Friday from full to limited. Lamar Jackson plans to return on Thursday against the Dolphins. For Sunday, Snoop Huntley gets another start.”

Is Lamar Jackson playing in Week 8 for Ravens against Bears?

No. Lamar Jackson is not playing for the Baltimore Ravens against the Bears, and considering that Chicago has four consecutive wins, this could put their playoff chances at risk if they fall to a 1-6 record.

Who is Ravens’ backup quarterback?

Tyler Huntley is the backup quarterback and will replace Lamar Jackson in the Week 8 game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. During the preseason, Huntley saw action with the Browns before being released.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
