Lamar Jackson was projected to return for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. However, the team has officially ruled out the quarterback, putting the season in jeopardy.

A few months ago, the Ravens were favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but a brutal schedule against rivals like the Bills, Lions, and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Jackson’s hamstring injury, has left them with a 1-5 record.

Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that Lamar will return for the game with the Dolphins. “The Ravens have now made it official: Lamar Jackson is out and they updated his status on Friday from full to limited. Lamar Jackson plans to return on Thursday against the Dolphins. For Sunday, Snoop Huntley gets another start.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Lamar Jackson playing in Week 8 for Ravens against Bears?

No. Lamar Jackson is not playing for the Baltimore Ravens against the Bears, and considering that Chicago has four consecutive wins, this could put their playoff chances at risk if they fall to a 1-6 record.

Who is Ravens’ backup quarterback?

Tyler Huntley is the backup quarterback and will replace Lamar Jackson in the Week 8 game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. During the preseason, Huntley saw action with the Browns before being released.

Advertisement