Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have three consecutive wins and, thanks to a bad stretch from the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are now just one game behind the AFC North lead despite having a 4-5 record.

Obviously, Lamar’s return from his hamstring injury gave the Ravens a whole new dimension, with an explosive offense to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Therefore, if the star quarterback is healthy, Baltimore will regain its label as a Super Bowl contender in what will be an extremely tough playoff battle facing teams like the Patriots, the Bills, the Colts, and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Lamar Jackson play for Baltimore Ravens against Browns in Week 11?

Yes. Lamar Jackson will play for the Baltimore Ravens against the Browns in Week 11 after being listed as a full participant in the latest injury report. Even though the quarterback had knee soreness that caused him to miss Wednesday’s practice, he is now fully recovered.

The Ravens have a comfortable schedule in the coming weeks, facing opponents like the Browns, Jets, and Bengals before the highly anticipated blockbuster matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 7. That’s when the division will start to take shape.

After that, the final month of the season will be very challenging, with the Bengals, Patriots, and Packers looming before the final rematch against Aaron Rodgers’ team at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.