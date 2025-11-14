Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens confirm Lamar Jackson’s key injury update for game against Browns in Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens have announced a big injury update on Lamar Jackson ahead of the game against the Cleveland Browns.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have three consecutive wins and, thanks to a bad stretch from the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are now just one game behind the AFC North lead despite having a 4-5 record.

Advertisement

Obviously, Lamar’s return from his hamstring injury gave the Ravens a whole new dimension, with an explosive offense to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Therefore, if the star quarterback is healthy, Baltimore will regain its label as a Super Bowl contender in what will be an extremely tough playoff battle facing teams like the Patriots, the Bills, the Colts, and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Will Lamar Jackson play for Baltimore Ravens against Browns in Week 11?

Yes. Lamar Jackson will play for the Baltimore Ravens against the Browns in Week 11 after being listed as a full participant in the latest injury report. Even though the quarterback had knee soreness that caused him to miss Wednesday’s practice, he is now fully recovered.

The Ravens have a comfortable schedule in the coming weeks, facing opponents like the Browns, Jets, and Bengals before the highly anticipated blockbuster matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 7. That’s when the division will start to take shape.

Advertisement

After that, the final month of the season will be very challenging, with the Bengals, Patriots, and Packers looming before the final rematch against Aaron Rodgers’ team at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Former Browns executive turns heads with major admission about Deshaun Watson’s arrival in Cleveland
NFL

Former Browns executive turns heads with major admission about Deshaun Watson’s arrival in Cleveland

Browns confirm if Shedeur Sanders will be starting quarterback for next game against Ravens
NFL

Browns confirm if Shedeur Sanders will be starting quarterback for next game against Ravens

Is Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly

Better Collective Logo