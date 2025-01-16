Ryan Clark won a Super Bowl playing for Mike Tomlin. For this reason, the ESPN analyst knows perfectly well how the Pittsburgh Steelers operate and what could happen with the franchise in the face of an absolutely uncertain future.

The first big question is Tomlin’s future. After eight years without winning a playoff game, many fans and experts believe it’s time to go separate ways. Despite this, owner Art Rooney II has remained silent on the matter.

Given this scenario, Clark delivered a surprising message about his former head coach and suggested that he follow the example of another legend who has built a dynasty: Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Steelers get rid of Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers will not fire Mike Tomlin, and so far, the coach has shown no signs of considering offers for a potential blockbuster trade. However, during an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Ryan Clark believes that a change could be the best solution for both parties.

“Coach Tomlin should look into whether or not his voice is better suited somewhere else. Whether or not the cache that he will carry from what he’s done in Pittsburgh will help another locker room more than it’s helping the locker room in Pittsburgh. Andy Reid’s voice seemed to have lost a little steam in Philadelphia that was picked up in Kansas City. I believe that can be an answer for Mike Tomlin.”

