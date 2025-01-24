NFL News: Sean McVay reveals upcoming changes to Rams coaching staff

Sean McVay put in a monumental effort alongside the Los Angeles Rams to push as far as possible during the 2024 season. Despite a slew of injuries and other issues, the team made it to the playoffs. Recently, however, the head coach revealed possible changes within the coaching staff.

According to McVay’s recent statements, there won’t be any major changes to the staff. He explained, “Unless guys get better opportunities, we’ll have the same staff next year,” meaning those in positions like defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and others will remain in place for the 2025 season.

Chris Shula is highly likely to return as defensive coordinator next season, something McVay is happy about. He stated, “But as it relates to keeping the continuity of our coordinators, that looks like that’ll be intact, and I’m really grateful for that.” Additionally, Mike LaFleur, who has been the offensive coordinator since 2023, will also retain his position.

McVay seems pleased with the work of his key Rams coordinators, saying, “When you have (offensive coordinator) Mike (LaFleur) and (defensive coordinator) Chris (Shula) and what (special teams coordinator) Chase (Blackburn) has done over the last couple of years, that’s a really good thing.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 13: Byron Young #0 and Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Vrabel Poaches Rams Staff Member

One staff member who won’t be with the Rams next season is John “Stretch” Streicher, who served as the game management coordinator. He’s leaving for the New England Patriots to reunite with Mike Vrabel, with whom he worked for six seasons in Tennessee.

Rams Offense and Defense Performance

The Rams’ 2024 season was relatively strong. Not only did they reach the playoffs, but despite offensive and defensive struggles, they showed their ability to adjust in the final weeks. The defense finished 17th, allowing 22.7 points per game, while the offense ranked 20th, scoring 21.6 points per game.