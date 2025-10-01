NFL News: Vikings provide latest update on JJ McCarthy’s injury ahead of game vs Browns

JJ McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in his right ankle during the Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, the Minnesota Vikings have missed him and have turned to Carson Wentz as the backup who could log valuable minutes in the league. Now, with the international game against the Cleveland Browns approaching, the anticipation to see their star quarterback remains high.

McCarthy continues to be one of the most awaited names for the Vikings, but patience is once again required in his recovery process. After missing two straight weeks, Minnesota recorded one win and one loss. The upcoming international game in London adds further uncertainty.

Practice sessions leading up to another international week for the Vikings have revealed an updated status on McCarthy’s injury. Minnesota wants to ease him back carefully in preparation for what lies ahead, which could influence the plan for the next game against Cleveland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will McCarthy play against the Browns?

“He’s entering the next phase of his rehab where he’ll be able to be a little more active, and I’m looking forward to getting him back on the field and practicing with the team as soon as possible. At the same time, we want to be really smart and make sure his ankle fully recovers. Then he’ll be able to start attacking it, working on his technique and fundamentals, and getting acclimated, which I think he’ll do pretty quickly,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a press conference.

Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

Advertisement

The Vikings quarterback has entered a “new phase” of rehab for his ankle injury, though he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. For now, the signal-caller remains sidelined, and his return does not yet have a clear timetable.

Advertisement

see also Browns reportedly benching Joe Flacco: Is Shedeur Sanders starting Week 5 vs Vikings in London?

Wentz to start against the Browns

While McCarthy continues to recover, Minnesota has already made a decision for this weekend: Wentz will be the starting quarterback on Sunday. It will be his third straight start for the Vikings. Head coach Kevin O’Connell explained that the team prefers to proceed cautiously with QB1 McCarthy.