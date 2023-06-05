The 2023 NFL season will start normally after the preseason, during the first week of September the first game of the season will take place.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions, they won the 2022 title against the Philadelphia Eagles, it is likely that they will make the playoffs but it is too early to aim for a back-to-back title.

Other teams are also favorite considerators for the 2023 season, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, among others.

KICKOFF Date: When will the 2023 NFL Opening Day be?

The first game of the season (Thursday Night Football) will take place on September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM (ET). That game will be part of Week 1.

Other hot games scheduled for Week 1 are Colts vs Jaguars, Steelers vs 49ers, Bears vs Packers and the Monday Night Football game between the Jets vs Bills.

TV Channel and Live Stream

There are no major changes in the broadcasting on TV, the same channels as last season will offer the games in the country through conventional TV and streaming services, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN/ABC.

On the other hand the cheapest service to watch the NFL Games and Red Zone during the 2023 season is Fubo with a 7-day free trial for US subscribers. The best thing is that Fubo not only offers access to the NFL but also to other leagues such as MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, NCAA european soccer and movies/series.