With Odell Beckham Jr. nearing a return, let's take a look at the top three teams that can't afford to miss on him.

With his return getting closer by the day, Odell Beckham Jr. is finally drawing some interest in the market. The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and even New York Giants have reportedly reached out to him.

When healthy, not many wideouts can top OBJ's athleticism, route-running, and secure hands. But he's been out for way too long and way too often, which is why he's still unsigned despite his talents.

So, as much as other teams have already inquired about the possibility of signing him, other WR-needy squads should do whatever it takes to win his sweepstakes. Here, we'll dig a little deeper into that.

NFL News: 3 Teams That Need To Sign OBJ

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were interested in adding Brandin Cooks, so it's clear that they're not entirely sold on their receivers corps. Also, Michael Gallup has yet to be off to speed after recovering from a major injury.

Even with Gallup back, the Cowboys could have a deadly three-headed monster with OBJ and CeeDee Lamb. They're confident in Dak Prescott and their playoff chances, but they can't afford to sleep on their laurels.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens seemingly refuse to give Lamar Jackson any help. They've committed to the running game, as they should, but that formula has proven to be unsuccessful come playoff time.

The Ravens also lost Rashod Bateman for the season, leaving their thin WR corps even thinner. They need a big-play threat like OBJ out there making Jackson's job easier, especially against elite competition.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers may not even make the playoffs unless they straighten the ship right away. Their offense has been dead in the water for most of the season, and only Odell Beckham Jr. could save them.

Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his unproven receiving corps. And even though Romeo Doubs has been a steady contributor, they just can't count on the often-injured Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb to lead the way.