Not Tom Brady: Soccer star Antoine Griezmann names the true NFL GOAT

Antoine Griezmann is a soccer star, recognized for having won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the French national team. The former FC Barcelona teammate of Lionel Messi is a fan of the NFL and has made a controversial statement, unseating Tom Brady as the GOAT.

There are only a few days left until the new edition of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in an event that attracts the opinion of many fans around the world, including personalities from other sports such as soccer. In this case, the Atletico Madrid striker showed why he is a fan of the NFL.

There are not many opinions that dare to claim that Tom Brady is the greatest player of all time. The all-time Super Bowl winner and New England Patriots legend has done enough to earn the nickname GOAT. But for Griezmann, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, that’s not the case.

Griezmann names the true NFL GOAT

In an interview on the Grizi Huddle show, Griezmann left a controversial opinion on who the GOAT is. “We have the best ever (Patrick Mahomes). Congratulations Brady for everything you’ve accomplished, but you’re second. We can debate it, Brady is invited, but Patrick is above Tom,” Griezmann opined, choosing Mahomes as the NFL GOAT over the Patriots legend.

Griezmann’s fanaticism for the Chiefs

Soccer star Antoine Griezmann is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The French forward has mentioned on several occasions that he is a follower of American sports culture and closely follows competitions such as the NFL and NBA. Despite previously supporting the Green Bay Packers, the Atletico Madrid player became a fan of Patrick Mahomes and now supports Kansas City.

The comparison between Brady and Mahomes

With Brady’s retirement, Mahomes has been left as the heir to the legacy of the league’s greatest player. As time passes, comparisons between the two players are beginning to emerge. The Chiefs quarterback could win his fourth career Super Bowl at the age of 29, which would put him within striking distance of Brady’s six.

After beating the Bills in the AFC Conference Final, Patrick Mahomes became the second-winningest quarterback in postseason history, just behind Tom Brady. “I know I’m a long way from Tom. So I’m going to try to do everything I can to get close,” the Chiefs quarterback said recently.

The record Mahomes’ Chiefs can achieve in the Super Bowl

On February 9, Griezmann could join the rest of the Chiefs fans in celebration if Kansas City defeats the Philadelphia Eagles. It wouldn’t be just another Super Bowl for Andy Reid’s team, which, if it wins, will become the first franchise in history to achieving a three-peat.

