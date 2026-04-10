NY Giants, Chiefs target Rueben Bain is visiting the Bengals ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants like Rueben Bain, so do the Kansas City Chiefs. However, before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are also hosting him to a visit, as the other two teams watch closely on the situation.

Rumors even state that the Chiefs could eye a trade in the 2026 NFL Draft to land Rueben Bain. That’s how much interest he is gathering. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bengals are hosting Bain on Friday.

The Giants have the 5th pick, while Chiefs are ninth. The Bengals have the 10th overall pick, so it’s a tricky situation for them if they want to land the pass-rusher. Considering the Chiefs could even trade up, the Bengals must do the same apparently.

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Bain has one key problem, but plenty of upside

Bain had 9.5 sacks with 15.5 tackles for loss and an interception last season for the Miami Hurricanes. He has the speed, the brute strength and cleverness to create harm against the tackles. He was a menace at the collegiate level.

Rueben Bain Jr. 1 SCK, 2 TFL, 4 TKL vs Ohio State College Football Playoff Quarterfinal 2025.



WHO DRAFTS BAIN?pic.twitter.com/p0LcP1eHz8 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 26, 2026

However, as Warren Sharp pointed out, Bain “will have the shortest arms (30 7/8″) for a 1st round pick at EDGE in the last 20 years.” No player with arms shorter than 31″ has had a double-digit-sack season for the last two decades.

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It looks like Bain is a lock to be a top 10 pick

With all these visits and stock just getting up, it’s almost a certainty that Bain will go during the first 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Bain’s season and helping the Hurricanes go all the way to the National Championship game has made him a name to follow.