Jets get hit with awful news regarding a Justin Fields key weapon ahead of Week 7 game vs Panthers

The New York Jets are one of those teams that don’t have much things going well for them. However, being 0-6 is not enough, as Justin Fields just received the news that one of his best weapons hasn’t practiced and is pretty much out of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

That’s because Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that it is doubtful that wide receiver Garrett Wilson will play the game vs. Panthers after missing practices due to a knee injury.

The Panthers are 3-0 at home but 0-3 away from home. However, what better way to get over that awful away span than beating the only winless team in the NFL that’s also without its best weapon? It’s a golden opportunity for the Panthers.

Garrett Wilson will be sorely missed

The Jets are not precisely stacked with talent but Wilson is an absolute stud. He has three full years in the NFL and has reached 1,000 yards in each season. Not only that, but he has 395 yards already. Not only that, he has four touchdowns. He is by far Justin Fields‘ best weapon.

The next-best receiver on the Jets is rookie tight end Mason Taylor with 177, which is less than half Wilson’s yards. It’s just a key piece on this offense and not counting with him will get this unit a huge downgrade.

The Panthers are a frisky team

Last three weeks, the Panthers have been able to run the football and stop the run. That usually translate to wins. The Jets are dreadful in pressuring the opposing quarterback in the last couple of weeks and that could also play in Carolina’s favor.

If Bryce Young has time and the run game is going well, the offense gets a whole new version that is capable of putting offensive clinics against bad defenses. All in all, the Panthers should be confident to win this game.