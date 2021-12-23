Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will clash off at Bank Of America Stadium in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 NFL season

Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 42nd overall meeting. No surprises here as the Carolina Panthers have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 24 games so far, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on November 15, 2020, and it ended in a 46-23 win for the Buccaneers away in Charlotte in a 2020 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 16 game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Bank Of America in Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 16th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is FOX.