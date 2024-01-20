Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the race for the Super Bowl after a convincing 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. Andy Reid cleaned up the offensive struggles and they looked again like a powerhouse.

The Chiefs finished the season with an 11-6 record and won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. However, they won’t have home field advantage in the Divisional round when they face Josh Allen and the Bills.

If Mahomes is indeed the natural heir of Tom Brady, the star quarterback understands dominating big rivalries are part of the legacy in the NFL. That’s why he is thrilled of playing on the road for the first time in his career during the postseason.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium and just everything’s fallen that way. Now, we get the great opportunity to go on the road and play in a hostile environment. One that I haven’t been able to play with fans in the stands.”

Patrick Mahomes is ready to face Buffalo Bills’ fans

Although this will be Patrick Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road, the quarterback is not afraid of what he will face at historic Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Huge warning for Bills Mafia.

“Even though I know it’s going to be hostile and there’s going to be people talking trash and everything like that, I’m excited for it because it’s one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that, when you grow up watching these games, is playing the best environments and see what it’s like.”

Patrick Mahomes and a great rivalry in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that, following the retirement of two legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills could become the new great rivalry in the NFL for the next generation.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games. I’m excited for the challenge. I grew up watching those games (Manning vs Brady) and I remember how many memories I have from that. Hopefully, we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us.”