Patriots HC Mike Vrabel downplays return to Tennessee after controversial Titans exit

Two years ago, the Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel in a highly controversial decision. Now, the head coach returns to his old home — but this time leading the New England Patriots, who are off to a strong start in the AFC East.

Mike Vrabel is enjoying a great 2025 NFL season with the Patriots. The head coach has guided the franchise to a solid 4-2 record and currently sits atop the AFC East standings.

In Week 7, the Patriots visit the Titans as favorites to win. This matchup carries extra intrigue due to Vrabel’s return to Tennessee, but the coach insists it’s not a special occasion for him.

Mike Vrabel gets real on returning to Tennessee as Patriots head coach

In 2023, the Titans decided to move on from Mike Vrabel after six seasons in charge. The AFC South club struggled in his final two years, which ultimately led the front office to make the change.

Despite recording four winning seasons, the Titans dismissed Vrabel following a combined 13-21 record over his last two campaigns. The decision surprised many, considering he had compiled an overall 54-45 record during his tenure in Tennessee.

Two years later, the Titans are still searching for stability, while Vrabel is thriving with the Patriots. Now, their paths cross again as the head coach returns to Tennessee with New England for Week 7.

While many believe Vrabel may have circled this matchup on his calendar, he downplayed the idea. The coach said he doesn’t view this game as more important than any other, despite his history with the Titans.

“There is going to be, probably, a lot to be said about this,” HC Mike Vrabel said about his return to Tennessee, via Boston.com. “I think it would be filed under the category of, is it interesting or important? I would probably say this would be very interesting, but in the end not very important to our preparation or what we need to continue to try to do to improve as a team.”

The return of the golden era?

After the departures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots struggled to remain among the league’s elite. However, it now seems like New England is on the right track to reclaim its golden era under Mike Vrabel.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has impressed through the 2025 season, leading many to believe the Patriots may have found another dynamic head coach–quarterback duo capable of dominating the NFL for years to come.