Patriots WR highlights Drake Maye’s evolution in second year

Drake Maye showed flashes of his talent in 2024, but the New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback has elevated his game and is leading the team to a 4-2 record and the first spot in the AFC East, even beating the Buffalo Bills as visitors in Week 4.

New England extended its winning streak to three games after beating the New Orleans Saints 25-19 on Sunday, with Maye going 18 of 26 for 261 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback has become one of the most intriguing stories to start the season, and the Patriots are a fun team to watch again under Mike Vrabel.

Maye is drawing a lot of attention with his performances, which include 131 completions on 179 pass attempts, 1,522 yards, and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.

DeMario Douglas explains what’s different for Drake Maye this season

Patriots’ wide receiver DeMario Douglas joined NFL Network’s “The Insiders” on Tuesday to talk about his team’s emergence as the AFC East leader and how Maye has evolved since his rookie campaign. Douglas credited that Maye’s confidence has changed everything.

“I’ll say his confidence,” Douglas said. “His confidence has been growing. I’m proud of him, man. He never got too high when he was up, he never got too low when he was down. I’m loving the confidence that he’s giving us. He’s just going out there and playing on the field. I’m loving it, I love his presentation.”

The Patriots will clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in a duel against Vrabel’s former team. New England is on a roll, and they can continue their sweet moment with a win against one of the worst teams in the league.