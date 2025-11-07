Patriots rule out three key Drake Maye’s teammates for tough game vs Buccaneers

The New England Patriots will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Unfortunately for Drake Maye, three crucial teammates have been ruled out for this matchup.

In Week 10, the Patriots will look to improve their record to 8-2, but the Buccaneers will do their best to prevent that. New England will have to take on Baker Mayfield’s squad without three key players.

On Friday, the Patriots announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and linebacker Christian Ellis have all been ruled out for this week’s game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A tough test for the Patriots

New England faces a highly challenging test in Week 10. Not only will they travel to Tampa Bay, but they’ll also go up against a well-rested Buccaneers team.

Baker Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to success since joining the team. This season, the NFC South club sits at 6-2 and will look to secure its seventh win at home.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers may have the advantage this week thanks to their recent rest, but without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving, Mayfield’s offense will face a tough challenge against the Patriots’ defense.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tom Brady takes a historic shot at 49ers with shocking message

Stefon Diggs must step up

In Week 5, Stefon Diggs delivered an outstanding performance against the Bills — arguably his best game so far in a Patriots uniform. Now, New England will need him to rise to the occasion once again.

Advertisement

With Kayshon Boutte and Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, the veteran wide receiver must prove his value and become the reliable weapon Drake Maye needs in this matchup.