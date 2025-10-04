Pete Carroll’s Raiders receive latest update on Brock Bowers’ status for game vs Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with some uncertainty surrounding their star tight end, Brock Bowers, who has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since the season opener, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s game in Pete Carroll‘s team.

Despite the injury, head coach Pete Carroll remained optimistic about Bowers’ participation, clarifying that the decision to limit his practice was precautionary, aimed at giving him extra rest rather than due to a setback. He also emphasized that Bowers, who missed two consecutive practices this week

Bowers, who had an impressive rookie season, has been wearing a knee brace and acknowledged that the injury has affected his performance, showing a dip in production over the past three games. Despite these challenges, the Raiders received a valuable update.

Will Bowers play against the Colts?

The Raiders’ star tight end, Brock Bowers, is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Colts, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury, and although coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence that he would be on the field, the knee did not fully respond.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Raiders head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Colts, Bowers’ status remains a key topic. While his participation is uncertain, the team’s confidence in his ability to contribute underscores his importance to the offense.

Roster changes for the Raiders

The Raiders have elevated tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon from their practice squad as potential reinforcements. Okwuegbunam, a four-year veteran, brings experience, while Runyon, an undrafted rookie, could make his NFL debut if needed. These moves reflect the team’s proactive approach to maintaining depth at the tight end position.