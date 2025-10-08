Pete Carroll doesn’t want to relive the crushing defeat the Colts handed the Raiders in Week 5. To address the team’s defensive struggles, the head coach has acquired a player from the Steelers.

In Week 5, the Raiders were absolutely dominated by the Colts, losing 40-6. While the offense struggled mightily, the defense also allowed Daniel Jones and his teammates to shine throughout the game.

Now, Pete Carroll has taken action. The head coach signed a new player, previously on the Steelers’ practice squad, to help improve the defense for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

Who is the player the Raiders signed from the Steelers’ practice squad?

On Wednesday, the Raiders signed linebacker Jon Rhattigan from the Steelers’ practice squad, JL Sports—the player’s representation—announced on social media.

Rhattigan has played one game for the Steelers this season, appearing in six snaps on special teams in Week 2. Earlier this year, he was with the Panthers but did not make their 53-man roster.

Rhattigan is a versatile player. Although listed as a linebacker, he has only played 20 defensive snaps in his career, while logging 1,024 snaps on special teams.

Who will the Raiders face in Week 6?

The Raiders currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a 1-4 record. While the team is struggling, they have a chance for redemption in Week 6.

This weekend, Las Vegas returns home to face the 1-4 Titans. Tennessee comes off a strong win against the Cardinals, but the Raiders are favored in the betting odds for this matchup.

