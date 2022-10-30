Philadelphia Eagles play against Pittsburgh Steelers today for a game in the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 8 in your country today

Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia today, October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors are suffering with their rookie quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Eagles are having the best time possible, they have six perfect wins and during Week 7 they rested (Bye Week) and are ready to come back and grow their winning streak even more. The most recent win for the Eagles was against the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 at home.

The Steelers won during Week 6 against the Buccaneers at home in what was a flash of good offensive and defensive work by the roster, but after that week they lost again, this time in Week 7 against the Dolphins 10-16. The Steelers are suffering as they have four injured key players, including TJ Watt and four depth chart players.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 31

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles have a 3-0 home record and the last home win was against a top team, the Cowboys. Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 down and they have just one win on the road during Week 1. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Philadelphia Eagles spread.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 / -500 Totals 42.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +10.5 / +375

* Odds via BetMGM

