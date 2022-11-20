Pittsburgh Steelers play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 11 in your country

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on November 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to do things well after the short vacation.

The Steelers won in Week 10 against the Saints 20-10 and with that victory they ended a losing streak of two consecutive weeks. This is the second time the Steelers have played the Bengals in 2022, during Week 1 the Steelers won 23-20 (OT) on the road.

The Bengals were bye in Week 10 (Bye Week), but before their vacation they won against the Carolina Panthers 42-21 at home. So far the Bengals' home record is good at 3-1-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 20 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 21

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and FuboTV.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they already won a game against the visitors. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Bengals -3.5.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 / 2.55 Totals 40 Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 / 1.53

* Odds via BetMGM

