Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet at the Heinz Field in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face each other at the Heinz Field in an exciting match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Steelers, who hold a record of 7-7-1 this regular season, suffered a new defeat last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team lead by Pat Mahomes clinched a 36-10 victory, so Pittsburgh will try to recover against Cleveland.

The Browns, on the other hand, have been struggling recently. They suffered a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week and accumulate three defeats in a row. Cleveland has a record of 7-8 this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Date

The Week 17 match of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will be played on Monday, January 3, at the Heinz Field. Last time they met, the Steelers clinched a 15-10 victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN 2, NFL Game Pass.