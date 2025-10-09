Pete Carroll’s assistant defends Raiders’ offense amid Geno Smith’s struggles

When Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly arrived to the Las Vegas Raiders, it seemed like the franchise would take leaps towards success. It hasn’t been that way. Much of the issues have been on offense, where new quarterback Geno Smith is not finding his footing.

Chip Kelly, who is the offensive coordinator, apparently is not losing sleep with how the offense is playing. In fact, he defends he calls a very balanced offense and “that’s what our game plan is every game.” He also defended Geno Smith, “This is the same guy that was ripping the ball all over the place in the Patriots game. I’m really excited about Geno, I’m really excited about his future, and I think he’s a hell of a quarterback.”

The Raiders are 1-4, on a four-game losing streak and the offense is trouble some. They are middle of the pack in every stat, but find themselves 30th in scoring. It makes no sense at all and the Raiders must figure it out soon.

What happened to Geno Smith?

Geno Smith is completing 65% of his passes for 1,176 yards. He has six touchdowns and nine interceptions, which is a league-leading stat unfortunately. Smith was one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL for the last four years, even leading the league in completion percentage in 2022. Now, he leads the league in picks. The turnaround has been very negative.

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith was the biggest signing of the team for this offseason and he was supposed to be a massive upgrade in QB play. Fast forward five weeks, and that’s not been the case. The Raiders have two games scoring less than 10 games already this season and that was certainly not part of the team’s plans.

Huge game coming for the Raiders

Las Vegas is 1-4 but they are facing a 2-3 team. The Kansas City Chiefs might be having a down season but they are still a competent team. As for the Raiders, this is an away divisional game who could shape up the season. If the team starts 1-5, it’s pretty much a wrap. If they win, the momentum shift would be absolutely huge.

The Chiefs are not unbeatable but they’ve had an easy time beating most divisional opponents. Now, they also come with their season on the line. If they don’t get a win against a vulnerable Raiders team, it’s panic time.