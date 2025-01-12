Ravens RB Derrick Henry makes bold admission about Lamar Jackson following win over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ dream of being crowned NFL champions this season was shattered after their game against their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh’s team had two lethal weapons in Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, who were at times unstoppable. The RB is the perfect partner for the former Louisville star, and both proved it after their dominant win at M&T Bank Stadium.

When they share the field, Henry and Jackson seem like they’ve been playing together for years, becoming a nightmare for any opponent. In this case, Mike Tomlin’s defense had little answer to contain the onslaughts of these two AFC North stars.

Derrick Henry, far from wanting all the spotlight on him, spoke with journalist Kaylee Hartung after his team’s victory and made it clear what Lamar Jackson means not only to his team but to the NFL.

“‘He’s the best player in the league. That’s what’s expected,’ former Tennessee Titans RB stated to @KayleeHartung about his teammate’s incredible display. Jackson’s consistent strong performances in recent weeks make him a serious contender for the MVP of the season.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson #8 during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The possible scenarios for the Ravens

The 28-14 victory over the Steelers gave the Baltimore Ravens the opportunity to advance to the next round of the NFL Playoffs. While it’s still to be determined how the other games will play out, Harbaugh‘s team knows they have two possible scenarios ahead.

Depending on how the rest of the games end, for now the Ravens know they could face two potential opponents, both of high caliber. First, there’s the possibility that next weekend they’ll have to travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen’s Bills. This will happen if McDermott’s team emerges victorious against the Broncos.

The other possibility is that they could face Houston, in which case it would be at M&T Bank Stadium. Led by CJ Stroud, the Texans emerged victorious from their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, just before the Ravens’ game.

Lamar Jackson injury update

Lamar Jackson‘s magnificent performance throughout the game is even more impressive after it was revealed that, during the second quarter, he took a hard hit to his back, forcing him to play the rest of the game not fully physically healthy.

Regarding this situation, it was Jackson himself who clarified what happened during the press conference: “I’m good. It really didn’t affect me at all to be honest with you,” Jackson said after the game. “Just a little nag, but I’m good. Nothing to worry about.”