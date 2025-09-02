Sean McDermott lets Josh Allen, Bills know his No. 1 priority with direct jab at Buffalo’s critics

The Buffalo Bills have lots of pressure this NFL season. Not only are they a Super Bowl contender, but the team itself has never won a trophy. That, mixing it with the team’s actual moment right now, is something that might be too heavy to handle. Head coach Sean McDermott, has set the record straight on Josh Allen and the team’s priorities.

Speaking at a press conference, McDermott said this about the narratives that Buffalo is not a successful team. “It pisses me off. People don’t know this town. They don’t know how hard it is to get to four straight Super Bowls. It’ll never happen again,” McDermott exclaimed very passionately.

This was a throwback to the 90’s, where Buffalo went to the big game four consecutive times yet was never able to win it. The New York Giants, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and Dallas Cowboys (twice) beat the Bills back in the day. That streak still haunts the team to this very day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now the Bills face another giant

Now, it’s not some NFC East team preventing the Bills from finally winning, but it’s a team in the AFC. The Bills are one of the best teams, but the Kansas City Chiefs have been the roadblock they haven’t been able to overcome.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Since Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been in the NFL, Bills and Mahomes have played four times in the postseason. The Bills have gone 0-4 on those games. In the regular season, Josh Allen is 4-1 against the Chiefs. Hence, it’s the playoffs where the team’s debt resides.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message about Bills’ Super Bowl chances against Chiefs, Eagles and Ravens

Which teams have gone to the Super Bowl and never won it?

There are 12 teams that have not basked in the glory of a Super Bowl win. Out of those 12, eight teams have had the chance to play in the big game. Here’s the list of teams and how many Super Bowls they’ve lost:

Advertisement