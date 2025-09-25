Shaun Alexander expecting 14th child with his wife, fans react with Philip Rivers memes

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander announced that he and his wife Valerie are expecting their 14th child, quickly drawing congratulations from fans who admire his legacy in the league. At the same time, memes comparing him to another legend with a big family, Philip Rivers, began circulating.

League stars are not always in the spotlight solely for sports reasons, as many fans and admirers on social media also follow their personal lives. In this case, Kay Adams reported on her X account that Alexander is expecting another child.

The comparison with former quarterback Rivers is something that always comes up in this type of news. The player who became a legend with the Los Angeles Chargers has 10 children: seven daughters and three sons. While Alexander has now surpassed him in numbers, the comparisons kept coming.

Memes in reaction to Alexander’s new announcement

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Alexander’s large family. He won the league’s MVP award in 2005 after delivering a historic season with 1,880 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, which at the time set an NFL record. And in the process, they didn’t just remember him but also Rivers.

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

The milestone Rivers achieved that Alexander hasn’t

Although Alexander has four more children compared to Rivers, the Chargers legend surpassed him with a unique milestone. In August, on The Dan Patrick Show, Rivers confirmed that at 42 years old he became a grandfather, as his eldest daughter and her husband welcomed a baby a year ago.

The path of Alexander in the NFL

Alexander made his mark in the NFL, primarily as a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, where he played most of his career between 2000 and 2007. For seven consecutive seasons, he surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage, establishing himself as one of the most influential offensive forces in the league.