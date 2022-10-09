Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Atlanta Falcons for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 5 in your country

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team can win this game to become a favorite again. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers have a long way to go in the 2022 season, and their 2-2 deficit is not something to worry about, they have a relatively easy schedule to bounce back. In Week 4 they lost their second game of the season against the Chiefs at home 31-41.

The Falcons won during Week 3 and 4 against the Seahawks and Browns respectively in what were their first wins with their new quarterback Marcus Mariota. So far their record is 2-2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 10

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home favorites with -10 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense line but with two losses at ahome. Atlanta Falcons are underdogs with +10 ATS and 4.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: Buccaneers -10.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10 / 1.22 Totals 46.5 Atlanta Falcons +10 / 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).