The NFL Week 8 of the season will start when the Tampa Bay Bucacaneers host the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium. Here, find out kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Thursday Night Football action will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Baltimore Ravens for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can watch or live stream free the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial) as well as on Amazon Prime Video. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 3-4 losing record, they are placed at the of top of the NFC South in the National Conference. However, there are unresolved issues off the football field with their major legend and QB Tom Brady. In the mean time, the Ravens clash for Brady is an easy win as he has a 6-2 against the Baltimore side.

On the other side, the Baltimore Ravens enjoy the AFC North top place with a 4-3 winning record. However, the defense is somtething to talk about with the Ravens, as they allow 23 points per game in this season. An issue that could be a problem when they are facing one of the greats, if not the greatest player in the game, Tom Brady. At the same time, Lamar Jackson has performed as expected for him so far with 13 touchdowns, the fourth among the NFL's Quaterbacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, October 28)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (CST) (Friday, October 28)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, October 28)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, October 28)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, October 21)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for the Thursday Night Football game. According to BetMGM, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considered the favorite to win this game at the Raymond James Stadium with -115 odds. While the Baltimore Ravens have -105 odds to win this game on the road.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 Totals (Over/Under) 45.5 points New Orleans Saints -105

*Odds via BetMGM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The Thursday Night Football game of Week 8 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens won't be avaialbe to watch on NFL RedZone.