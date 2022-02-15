Apple TV+ will produced a documentary series about the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era of the New England Patriots. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project.

It’s been two weeks since Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from football in one of the shocking news of the year, after the quarterback completed one of his best seasons of his career. However, his trajectory will be, once again, the main theme of a documentary.

Brady was the subject of a documentary series, ‘Man in the Arena’, which you can watch on ESPN+. In that series, which still has a 10th and last episode in production, viewers can dive into the psychological and emotional aspects of Brady’s career.

While the last episode of ‘Man in the Arena’ will likely be out in Spring, Apple TV+ has given the green light to another docuseries with the New England Patriots upfront. While in his retirement letter Brady didn’t mention the Patriots, he built a great part of his legacy with them. Here, check out what you need to know about this docuseries.

What you need to know about 'The Dynasty'

What will it be about?

The streaming network Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that it had ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries covering the NFL team's "historic 20-year run (...) during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era." The series will be based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Jeff Benedict.

Who will be producing The Dynasty?

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries is producing the series. According to the press release, per People, author Benedict "spent two years inside the organization," following Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichik and owner Robert Kraft.

Who is directing The Dynasty?

Matthew Hamachek will be the director of the new docuseries. Hamacheck also was behind the 2021 Tiger Woods docuseries Tiger, and he has been nominated for two Emmys thanks to his work in Netflix Amanda Knox and Cartel Land.

The Dynasty: When was it filmed?

According to the press release, per People, the documentary was filmed during the 2021 season, though it features "thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files" provided by the team, as well as "hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century."

The Dynasty: Release date

There's no a release date yet.