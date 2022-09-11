Washington Commanders play against Jacksonville Jaguars today for a game in the Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022-2023 NFL in the US

Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at FedExField today, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Commanders are going through a tough transition, new name and other things that will have positive and negative effects in 2022 for the franchise. At least the team has a fairly good offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars start another season as underdogs, but it shouldn't be since they have Trevor Lawrance and he was considered the best college quarterback of the 21st century, but the Jaguars don't have an offensive line to support Lawrence.

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Storylines

The Commanders closed 2021 with a negative record of 7-10 overall, in addition they were the second worst team in the NCF East division. Ron Rivera has a solid system but the Commanders with him as head coach have had two bad years, in 2020 the record was 7-9-0 and in 2021 the record was slightly worse.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new head coach, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, with enough experience to lift the spirit of the franchise. It's highly likely that the Jaguars will play better under Pederson, but it will all depend on the first few weeks of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, FOX App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions And Odds

Washington Commanders are home favorites with -3 spread and 1.65 moneyline that will pay $165 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better offensive line but the visitors have a new experienced head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Jaguars +3.

BetMGM Washington Commanders -3 / 1.65 Totals 44 Jacksonville Jaguars +3 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM.