Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals will face against each other in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals online in the USA on Fubo]

As Week 14 wraps up, an exciting matchup is set to close out the weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals, sitting at 4-8, have almost seen their playoff hopes dashed. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys still have a shot at the postseason.

With a win, they could improve to 6-7, keeping their chances alive. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys know the stakes are high, but they’ll need to stay sharp, as the Bengals are more than capable of pulling off an upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals match be played?

Dallas Cowboys play against Cincinnati Bengals the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, December 9, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 615 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones gets special request from Micah Parsons about the future of Dallas Cowboys

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Other options: ESPN/ABC.