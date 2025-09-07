Where to watch New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

New England Patriots will face off against Las Vegas Raiders in what will be a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Two AFC rivals open 2025 with plenty to prove after matching 4-13 seasons that left them near the bottom of the conference, ahead of only Cleveland and Tennessee. The New England Patriots make their home debut determined to tighten up a defense that struggled throughout last year.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders arrive eager to flip the script and launch a fresh campaign with momentum. Both teams are desperate to end their skid from 2024, but only one will walk away with that long-awaited reset.

When will the New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders match be played?

New England Patriots play against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Cam Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA

The NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.