Where to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Jets will square off against Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The 2024 season kicks off with two teams entering from opposite directions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a solid regular season that ended with a playoff berth, though their run was cut short in the Wild Card round by the Ravens.

Looking to build on that momentum, Pittsburgh are aiming for a stronger push this year and a fast start out of the gate. Across the field, the New York Jets are trying to shake off a disappointing 5-12 campaign, eager to reset and prove they can turn things around with a statement win in Week 1.

When will the New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

New York Jets play against Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.