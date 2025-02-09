Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and in a Super Bowl, all eyes are on him having so many eyes on him means fans will notice all those little details. One of the striking aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is his helmet, which caused the question as to why it is different from the rest of the players.

The Chiefs‘ superstar quarterback is one of the most watched players every time he takes the field, and the spotlight will be on him again in Super Bowl LIX when Mahomes takes on Jalen Hurts’ Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In addition to his outstanding performance, which has earned him the status of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years, one of the most striking elements of Mahomes’ uniform is his helmet, which is larger than usual and has special characteristics that set him apart from his teammates and opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ helmet different?

There is a reason Patrick Mahomes wears a different, taller helmet than the rest of the Chiefs. First and foremost, it’s different to keep the 29-year-old quarterback safe. The design is special because it is specially prepared to protect him from concussions.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

The characteristics of Mahomes’ helmet

Mahomes’ helmet is slightly taller and thicker than the rest of the players. It uses a patented multi-layer technology that creates a deformable outer shell that wraps around a more rigid inner shell. It was designed by the company VICIS and is also used by another star, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes' net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Why does Mahomes wear number 15 on his jersey?

In various interviews throughout his career, Mahomes has mentioned that he chose number 15 in honor of his father, Pat Mahomes, who wore the same number while pitching in the MLB. The famous number is already an important symbol for the Chiefs quarterback.