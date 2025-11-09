Why is CJ Stroud not playing today for Texans vs Jaguars in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to clash in a pivotal Week 10 NFL matchup today, albeit with the Texans facing a significant handicap. Starting quarterback CJ Stroud has been ruled out due to a concussion sustained in last week’s game against the Denver Broncos. As confirmed by the team’s medical staff and reported on the Texans’ official website, Stroud’s absence looms large over Houston’s game-day strategy.

In the absence of their QB1, the Texans are confronted with a daunting task, especially considering their lackluster performance thus far this season. With the fervent support of their hometown fans potentially being a game-changer, Houston hopes to capitalize on home-field advantage against a formidable Jaguars team. The Texan faithful could indeed be instrumental in today’s outcome.

Sporting a 3-5 record this season, the Texans’ offensive struggles are evident, having exceeded 20 points in merely three contests and surpassing the 30-point mark in just one. Compounding their challenge, they’re up against a Jacksonville squad that overpowered them 17-10 in Week 3, further underscoring the uphill battle they face without their starting quarterback.

Conversely, the Jaguars‘ campaign paints a different picture with a solid 5-3 standing. Trevor Lawrence has been integral to their success, boasting 1,840 passing yards and nine touchdowns to date. As they seek to extend their winning streak, today’s matchup presents an opportunity to further cement their position, especially against a Texans team missing such a critical component of their roster.

Who’s replacing C.J. Stroud for the Texans?

In the absence of C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans are set to rely on Davis Mills to fill the quarterback position. Mills, who already has two games under his belt this regular season, has so far thrown for 160 passing yards, completed 55% of his passes (19 out of 34 attempts), and secured 9 first-downs.

With Mills at the helm, connecting with key players such as Nick Chubb and Nico Collins, the Texans’ fan base is hopeful that Stroud’s absence will not significantly impact their upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Full injury report update

Beyond Stroud, the Texans have other players who will also be sidelined for today’s matchup against Jacksonville. Among those is Ed Ingram, who is listed as out for this game, along with four other players in similar status for the Texans.

Here is the full injury report:

Ka’imi Fairbairn K OUT

Christian Harris LB OUT

Tytus Howard T/G OUT

Ed Ingram G OUT

Jalen Pitre S OUT

C.J. Stroud QB OUT

Jakob Johnson FB OUT

Harrison Bryant TE QUESTIONABLE

