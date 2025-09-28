Why is JJ McCarthy not playing for Vikings vs Steelers in Ireland today, September 28?

After Sam Darnold’s exit as the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting quarterback, the team placed its trust in the promising JJ McCarthy. The 2025 NFL season began with a win, but a loss to the Atlanta Falcons disrupted its momentum. It then rebounded by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals to sidestep a losing skid. Now, the Vikings prepare for a landmark matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland, but they will face this challenge without their rookie QB, McCarthy.

In his initial outings with the Vikings, JJ McCarthy showcased his potential as a franchise leader, completing 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The 22-year-old impressed head coach Kevin O’Connell, who praised the rookie’s promising on-field abilities despite room for improvement. Unfortunately, an injury sustained in Week 2 will sideline McCarthy for the upcoming matchup against the Steelers.

In a recent ESPN interview, Kevin O’Connell confirmed that JJ McCarthy will miss the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns in London, ruling out his comeback for the Steelers clash as well. The 22-year-old standout is sidelined with a high right ankle sprain, potentially extending his absence until Week 7. Moreover, the Vikings head coach stressed the importance of patience in McCarthy’s recovery, outlining a detailed plan for his eventual return to the field.

Vikings find steady backup in Carson Wentz ahead of 2025 NFL season

JJ McCarthy’s absence raised significant concerns among Vikings fans, given the team’s lack of depth. Yet, Carson Wentz has stepped up admirably to fill the quarterback role under head coach Kevin O’Connell. Despite not starting for the past three seasons, the veteran displayed remarkable prowess in his matchup against the Bengals.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025.

Facing the pressure of redeeming the team after a loss to the Falcons, Wentz excelled in leading the Vikings. At 33, he demonstrated veteran poise by completing 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards, while finding the end zone twice and steering clear of any interceptions. Thanks to this strong performance, Kevin O’Connell can carry some reassurance while McCarthy recovers, looking forward to the next stretch of games.

Can Carson Wentz really take the QB1 spot from JJ McCarthy on the Vikings?

Carson Wentz delivered an impressive debut with the Vikings, despite low expectations coming into the game. The front office, along with head coach Kevin O’Connell, remains firm on their preference for JJ McCarthy, viewing him as a pivotal piece of the team’s future over any seasoned quarterback acquisitions.

Nonetheless, Wentz still has a potential path to the QB1 role, but this would need a slump from JJ McCarthy that significantly threatens the team’s success. The rookie QB, while still honing his skills, has not let O’Connell down with his play, which keeps him in a favorable position. Despite Wentz’s strong showing, McCarthy’s steady performance and promise might ensure he retains the starting role.