Why is Joe Burrow not playing today for Bengals vs Vikings in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

U.S. Bank Stadium will be the stage for one of the most pivotal matchups of Week 3 in the NFL. Joe Burrow‘s Cincinnati Bengals head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a showdown that very well could be a preview of a potential Super Bowl later this season.

Zac Taylor’s team comes into this clash undefeated at 2-0, after opening the season with a win over the Browns and following it up with a victory last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kevin O’Connell’s squad, meanwhile, enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record. They opened the season with a solid home win over the Bears, but followed it up with a disappointing loss to the Falcons in their most recent outing.

An interesting twist heading into this matchup? Neither the Bengals nor the Vikings will have their starting quarterbacks on the field, forcing both head coaches to rely on what their backup signal-callers can bring to the table.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened to Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has once again been sidelined by a significant injury, a devastating blow to the team’s promising season. The star signal-caller suffered a turf toe injury, a Grade 3 sprain that required surgery, during last week’s game.

This setback is expected to keep Burrow out for a minimum of three months, likely sidelining him until mid-December and forcing the Bengals to navigate a crucial stretch of their schedule with backup Jake Browning under center.

The injury adds to a concerning history for the franchise QB, who has now been forced to miss significant time in multiple seasons due to various ailments. The Bengals’ playoff hopes now hinge on Browning’s ability to keep the team competitive until their franchise player can make his return.

What’s next for the Bengals?

With the certainty that Burrow will be sidelined for several months, these are the upcoming games the Bengals will have to face without their biggest star leading the offense.

