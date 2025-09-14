Why is Xavier Worthy not playing for Chiefs vs Eagles today in Week 2 of 2025 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. However, debate has grown over whether Andy Reid’s team will have all its stars available for the matchup, especially Xavier Worthy.

After Kansas City’s poor debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, all efforts are now focused on avoiding a 0-2 start that could partially derail the high expectations resting on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the roster.

Worthy has been dealing with shoulder issues, and Chiefs fans want to know if he will be on the field to help try to beat the Eagles after February’s crushing Super Bowl defeat. The franchise has made a final decision regarding the availability of its key weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Xavier Worthy playing in Chiefs vs Eagles?

Xavier Worthy is not playing for the Chiefs this Sunday afternoon against the Eagles. He was officially ruled out with a shoulder injury. The news was confirmed and clears up any doubts after he had been seen practicing in a limited capacity while wearing a protective sleeve with padding on his right shoulder and arm.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Andy Reid had said that the chances of him playing were “slim,” but it is now confirmed that Mahomes’ key weapon will not be available for the big Week 2 showdown. No recovery timeline has been confirmed yet, and speculation will continue in the coming days.

Advertisement

What are the Chiefs losing without Worthy?

The Chiefs will lose a key weapon who could be a reliable target for Mahomes’ deep throws. In addition, Reid’s team will miss a vertical “field-stretching” threat, which forces defenses to open up. Without him, there may be fewer deep plays. The combined absence of Worthy and wide receiver Rashee Rice (suspended) makes the lack of depth at the position even more concerning.