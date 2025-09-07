Why was Jaguars vs Panthers delayed today in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?

A new NFL season has kicked off, bringing with it the hope and excitement of teams aiming to go as far as possible. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make a strong statement in the AFC South, but just as they were putting on an impressive performance against the Carolina Panthers, the game had to be delayed.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who reported the news via his X account (formerly Twitter), severe weather conditions forced the players to leave the field, putting a pause on the temporary lead held by Liam Coen’s team.

“The #Panthers-#Jaguars game is currently suspended in the second quarter due to inclement weather,” he reported via @Rapsheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time the decision was made to temporarily suspend the game, the home team was leading Dave Canales’ squad 10–3, with Trevor Lawrence and his offense putting on a strong performance.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

A season to prove it

The Jacksonville Jaguars are generating significant buzz as a potential dark horse to make a deep playoff run, and all the pieces are in place for them to shock the AFC. It all starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is entering his fourth season looking to take the next step into the elite tier of NFL signal-callers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jaguars HC Liam Coen sends clear message to Trevor Lawrence before 2025 NFL season

His arsenal has been dramatically upgraded with the addition of rookie sensation Travis Hunter, a versatile two-way threat who could become a cornerstone of their offense.

Advertisement

Guiding this new-look team is head coach Liam Coen, whose offensive expertise and experience have been a major factor in the team’s promising preseason. This blend of star power and fresh leadership could be exactly what the Jaguars need to finally break through and deliver a statement season.